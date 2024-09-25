He leaked locations of AFU deployment: SSU serves suspicion notice to "blogger" Stakhiv. PHOTOS

Lviv pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv was served with a new suspicion.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

"A few months before the start of the full-scale war, the defendant incited people to organise mass riots and seize government institutions under the guise of the 'anti-vaccination movement'. Being in the status of an accused during the full-scale invasion, the defendant continued his anti-Ukrainian activities," the statement said.

According to the SSU, he claimed on social media that the Russian armed aggression was allegedly caused by "third countries" that "provoked" Russia to a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Also, during one of his live broadcasts on social media, the defendant publicly announced the exact location of one of the units of Ukrainian defenders, thus endangering them.

"In addition, he organised online 'journalism' courses, where, among other things, he taught his followers how to counter mobilisation in Ukraine. The cost of the courses was UAH 7 thousand per student. Upon completion of the training, the defendant promised his clients an internationally recognised journalist's certificate.

However, instead of the promised documents, he issued fictitious certificates of a local newspaper that lost its accreditation in the spring of this year," the SSU said.

Law enforcers searched his apartment and found mobile phones and other material evidence of criminal activity.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 114-2 (2) (unauthorised dissemination of information on the deployment of the Armed Forces committed under martial law), Article 190 (1) and (2) (fraud).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided.

Earlier it was reported that the SSU was conducting searches of pseudo-activist Stakhiv

On 16 November 2021, the SSU officers served Ostap Stakhiv a notice of suspicion of committing a crime under Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (actions aimed at forcible change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power).

According to the SSU, the intelligence service blocked the activities of an anti-Ukrainian network that was trying to destabilise the socio-political situation in the country under "anti-vaccination" slogans. According to the SBU, members of the group called for a "violent change of the constitutional order".

