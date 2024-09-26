ENG
News
Consequences of enemy’s attack on Zaporizhzhia: apartment building is damaged, there are wounded. PHOTOS

As a result of massive air strikes by the Russian occupiers in Zaporizhzhia, 7 people, including one child, were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police of Ukraine and the State Emergency Service.

The law enforcement agencies noted that the occupiers had carried out five air strikes, previously with KABs, on the territory of the regional centre and Zaporizhzhia district.

"As a result of one of the strikes, an apartment building was damaged by a blast wave and shrapnel. Another hit occurred near a private house," the police said.

Read more: At night, ruscists hit residential area and enterprise in Zaporizhzhia. Seven people were wounded, including 14-year-old boy

Російський удар КАБ по Запоріжжю 25 вересня: фото наслідків
The State Emergency Service reported that 7 people, including 1 child, were injured in the air strike on Zaporizhzhia, and 18 people were evacuated.

"11 private houses and one three-storey residential building were destroyed," the press service said.

Police officers, explosives experts, police paramedics, rescuers and other specialised services are working at the sites of the hits.

See more: Consequences of enemy’s attack on Zaporizhzhia with KABs. PHOTOS

On the evening of 24 September, Russian troops attacked Zaporizhzhia with KABs, wounding 7 people. Later, the press centre of the State Emergency Service published a photo of the aftermath of the attack.

