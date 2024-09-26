Consequences of enemy’s attack on Zaporizhzhia: apartment building is damaged, there are wounded. PHOTOS

As a result of massive air strikes by the Russian occupiers in Zaporizhzhia, 7 people, including one child, were injured.

The law enforcement agencies noted that the occupiers had carried out five air strikes, previously with KABs, on the territory of the regional centre and Zaporizhzhia district.

The law enforcement agencies noted that the occupiers had carried out five air strikes, previously with KABs, on the territory of the regional centre and Zaporizhzhia district.

"As a result of one of the strikes, an apartment building was damaged by a blast wave and shrapnel. Another hit occurred near a private house," the police said.

The State Emergency Service reported that 7 people, including 1 child, were injured in the air strike on Zaporizhzhia, and 18 people were evacuated.

"11 private houses and one three-storey residential building were destroyed," the press service said.

Police officers, explosives experts, police paramedics, rescuers and other specialised services are working at the sites of the hits.

