ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11963 visitors online
News Photo
2 535 0

Fire at power facility caused by Russian attack is extinguished in Prykarpattia region. PHOTOS

On the night of 26 September, the enemy once again attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ivano-Frankivsk region.

As a result of the Russian attack, a fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by rescuers.

"No one was killed or injured as a result of the incident," the SES said.

As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones, power grids were damaged in the Ivano-Frankivsk community.

Read more: At night, enemy attacked Odesa region with missiles and drones, woman was killed

Пожежа в Івано=Франківську
Пожежа в Івано=Франківську
Пожежа в Івано=Франківську
Пожежа в Івано=Франківську
Пожежа в Івано=Франківську
Пожежа в Івано=Франківську

Author: 

shoot out (13216) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (772) Ivano-Frankivska region (84)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 