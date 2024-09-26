Fire at power facility caused by Russian attack is extinguished in Prykarpattia region. PHOTOS
On the night of 26 September, the enemy once again attacked a critical infrastructure facility in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ivano-Frankivsk region.
As a result of the Russian attack, a fire broke out and was quickly extinguished by rescuers.
"No one was killed or injured as a result of the incident," the SES said.
As a reminder, as a result of a nighttime attack by Russian drones, power grids were damaged in the Ivano-Frankivsk community.
