The second recruitment centre of the Ukrainian army was opened in the capital, bringing the total number of centres in Ukraine to 39.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defence, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the recruitment centre of the Ukrainian army was opened in the premises of the Dniprovskyi District Military Administration. This is the second recruitment centre of the Ukrainian army to be opened in the capital. The first one, in the ASC of the Solomianskyi District State Administration in Kyiv, has been open since 30 April this year. More than 2,800 people have applied to it.

"The recruitment campaign opens up unique opportunities for motivated citizens. This is a chance not only to gain valuable experience and professional skills, but also to contribute to the liberation of our land and bring peace to Ukraine," said Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv MMA.

The Ministry of Defense noted that the center will not issue draft notices. Every citizen will be able to choose a position and a military unit according to their wishes and civilian experience.

"Our centres are information and consultation hubs where everyone can find out about available vacancies, the necessary steps and documents to join the Defence Forces. We help people find their place in the army, where their skills and desires will be most in demand," said Oleksii Bezhevets, the Defence Ministry's recruitment commissioner.

It is also noted that this is the 39th recruitment centre of the Ukrainian army in Ukraine. In total, more than 18,500 people have applied to the network.

In addition, the ministry said that recruitment centres are not the only activity of the Ministry of Defence in this area. It is also possible to recruit online, using the services of job search platforms with which the ministry has established cooperation. Since the end of last year, more than 370,000 people have applied for vacancies posted on the four platforms.