ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12486 visitors online
News Photo
7 075 14

Tu-22m3 bombers take off in Russia. Air raid alert in southern and eastern regions of Ukraine. MAP

Russians have brought strategic aircraft into the sky. Ukraine is threatened with missile launches by two Tu-22m3 long-range bombers.

According to Censor.NET, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warns about this.

"Two Tu-22m3s are in the air. There is a threat of X-22 missile launches," the Ukrainian Air Force said.

According to the monitoring telegram channel, the Tu-22m3s are entering the Black Sea. X-22/32 launches are possible within 40 minutes.

Watch more: Moment of destruction of last bridge over Seym River in Kursk region of RF by Ukrainian aviation. VIDEO

The air raid alert map looks like this:

Карта повітряних тривог

Author: 

air force (531) Air forces (1466) air alert (338)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 