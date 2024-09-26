Tu-22m3 bombers take off in Russia. Air raid alert in southern and eastern regions of Ukraine. MAP
Russians have brought strategic aircraft into the sky. Ukraine is threatened with missile launches by two Tu-22m3 long-range bombers.
According to Censor.NET, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warns about this.
"Two Tu-22m3s are in the air. There is a threat of X-22 missile launches," the Ukrainian Air Force said.
According to the monitoring telegram channel, the Tu-22m3s are entering the Black Sea. X-22/32 launches are possible within 40 minutes.
The air raid alert map looks like this:
