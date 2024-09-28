Policeman Ihor Poladych was killed in Russian attack on hospital in Sumy. PHOTO

As a result of the attack by Russian troops on Sumy on the morning of 28 September 2024, police officer Ihor Poladych was killed while on duty.

We remind you that this morning, Russian terrorists conducted a second air strike on the regional center when police officers had already arrived at the scene.

"As a result of the attack, police colonel Ihor Poladych, head of the personnel sector of the Sumy District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Sumy region, was fatally wounded," the statement said.

What is known about the deceased policeman?

According to the National Police, Ihor devoted more than 20 years of his life to serving in the law enforcement agencies. During the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian armed forces, he performed his professional duties until his last breath. He was only 43 years old. He left a wife without a husband, a son and daughter without a father, and a mother without a son.

The National Police of Ukraine expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Russian attack on a hospital in Sumy

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops had attacked a medical facility and a residential sector in Sumy with Shaheds, with victims. Later, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said that the enemy had struck again at a medical facility in Sumy: 6 people were killed, including a police officer. Later, the National Police showed the consequences of the enemy attack on the hospital in Sumy.

As of 10.00 a.m., it was reported that 7 people were killed and 12 injured in the attack on the hospital in Sumy.

According to the Air Force, Sumy was attacked by three Shakhtys in the morning, two of which hit the hospital.