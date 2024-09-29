Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured has increased to 11 people. PHOTOS

The number of people injured in Zaporizhzhia as a result of massive enemy air strikes on the morning of 29 September has risen to 11. The fire was extinguished over a total area of 300 square meters.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, the number of casualties has increased to 11 people, including two rescued, as a result of the morning enemy massive air strike on Zaporizhzhia. The number of casualties is being clarified," the rescuers said.

What are the consequences of the attack?

For example, in one place, a multi-story building from the 1st to the 4th floor collapsed. During the aftermath, rescuers rescued a woman from the rubble. The victim was taken to a medical facility.

Read also on Censor.NET: Railway station damaged due to Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia - UZ

Emergency rescue operations were completed.

In addition, rescuers extinguished the fires in 9 cars and 5 garages over a total area of 300 square meters. In other locations, one one-story residential building was partially destroyed and 10 other buildings were damaged. Emergency workers extinguished a gas pipeline fire.

Information on the consequences and the number of damaged private houses is being clarified, the press center added.

Read also: The number of wounded in Zaporizhzhia increased to 6, one person in serious condition







Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops massively attacked Zaporizhzhia with multiple rocket launchers: 5 wounded, a multi-story building and houses destroyed, people may be under the rubble.