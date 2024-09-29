Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia: search and rescue operations completed. PHOTO

Search and rescue operations have been completed at the site of the enemy's unmanned aerial vehicle hit in Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

According to law enforcement officials, 14 people were injured as a result of Russian air strikes.

See more: Russian airstrike on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured has increased to 11 people. PHOTOS







Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Russian troops massively attacked Zaporizhzhia with multiple rocket launchers: 5 wounded, a multi-storey building and houses destroyed, people may be under the rubble. Later, the State Emergency Service informed that rescuers were looking for a woman under the rubble of a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia. A short time later, the RMA reported that the woman had been removed from the rubble and hospitalised.

Later, Fedorov said that the number of wounded in Zaporizhzhia had increased to 6, one person was in serious condition. According to updated information, the number of wounded increased to 14, including a teenager.