House is on fire in Kyiv region due to "Shaheds’" attack, fire is localized - National Police. PHOTO

Today, on 30 September, Russian troops tried to strike again in the Kyiv region. The houses of local residents were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, as of 09:20, a residential building caught fire in one of the districts of the region.

"The fire was localised by rescuers," the National Police said at 9.30am on 30 September.

There is no information about the victims. The grass flooring also caught fire.

Police officers are documenting the aftermath of the attack.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that in the Kyiv region, the wreckage of downed UAVs was recorded in 6 districts of the region, without any casualties. It was also reported that on the morning of 30 September 2024, air defence forces were operating in the Kyiv region.

On the evening of 29 September, Russian troops launched Shaheds at Ukraine. According to the Air Force, one missile and 67 out of 73 Shaheds were destroyed, while 3 more were lost in the area. As noted, one UAV remains in the airspace of Ukraine, and combat operations are continuing.