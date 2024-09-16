Consequences of enemy "Shahed" attack on Kyiv region. PHOTOS

On the night of 16 September 2024, the Russian occupiers massively attacked the Kyiv region with kamikaze drones. Local residents' homes and cars were damaged.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv Police Communications Department.

Consequences of an enemy attack

As of 08:35, five private houses and five cars were damaged. Unfortunately, a local resident was injured. The victim was taken to hospital and is being treated. The grass flooring also caught fire.

Investigators will initiate criminal proceedings over the violation of the laws and customs of war under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The Kyiv Region Police reminds citizens to be vigilant and immediately go to the nearest shelters in case of an air raid alert.









Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 16 September, air defence units in the Kyiv region targeted Russian UAVs.

According to the Air Force, air defence forces shot down 53 of the 56 attack UAVs, while three more were locally lost.

