Day in Donetsk region: Russia fired 31 times at region, 2 people were killed, 3 were wounded. PHOTOS
On 30 September, Russian occupation forces shelled Donetsk region 31 times, killing two people and wounding three.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
Pokrovskyi district
4 people were wounded in Sukhi Yaly of Kurakhivka community, 7 houses were damaged, 2 more houses were damaged in Hirnyk and Kurakhivka. Russians killed 1 person in Myrnohrad, 1 was wounded. 11 private houses, 4 multi-storey buildings, 2 administrative buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged in Bilytske of the Dobropillia community. In Pokrovsk, 1 house was destroyed and 2 damaged. In Udachne, 7 houses and 2 administrative buildings were damaged.
Kramatorsk district
One house was destroyed and 11 damaged in Yampil of the Lyman community. In Sviatohirsk, 4 social institutions were damaged. In Yablunivka of Illinivska community, 2 facilities were damaged. In Kostiantynivka, a house, an administrative building and 2 non-residential premises were damaged.
Bakhmut district
In Chasiv Yar TG, 10 private houses, a multi-storey building and a non-residential building were damaged. A person died in Siversk and 3 houses were damaged.
On 30 September, the occupiers shelled the territory of Donetsk region 31 times. 801 people were evacuated, including 42 children.
Also, over the past day, Russians killed 2 residents of Donetsk region: in Myrnohrad and Siversk. Another 3 people were injured in the region over the day.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password