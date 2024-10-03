SSU drones attacked Borisoglebsk airfield in Voronezh region of Russia. There were GABs and airplanes there - source. VIDEO&PHOTOS

At night, drones of the SSU, the SOF, and the Defense Forces attacked warehouses with GABs, parking lots for Su-35 and Su-34 aircraft, and aviation fuel storage sites at the Borisoglebsk airfield in the Voronezh region of Russia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to sources.

It was from the Voronezh region that Russian troops launched the GABs at Ukraine.

Russians wrote online about air defense operations, hits of a large number of UAVs, and explosions. They also reported a fire near the airfield. Satellites recorded 4 fires at Borisoglebsk.

As a reminder, on 3 October 2024, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced the alleged downing of 113 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions.

