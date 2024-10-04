They "earned" over UAH 40 million on evaders: SSU exposed groups in Kyiv and Kharkiv regions. PHOTOS

A group specialising in schemes for evaders was exposed. In Kyiv and Kharkiv regions, 14 criminals were detained.

Thus, during the searches, more than 1,000 medical certificates and forms of military registration documents intended for men who were trying to avoid military service were seized. They also seized 250 forged seals and stamps, as well as money allegedly obtained through criminal means.

"The defendants helped evaders to escape conscription on the basis of false documents from military medical commissions. For this purpose, the members of the criminal group set up clandestine printing houses in their own homes, where they produced forged certificates of the Military Medical Commission on being unfit for service for health reasons. The criminals submitted the forged certificates to the TCR to remove the evaders from the military register.

The cost of such "services" ranged from USD 8 to 12 thousand per client. According to available data, the offenders "earned" more than UAH 40 million in the hryvnia equivalent. To search for potential participants in the scheme, the dealers used personal connections, in particular among active military personnel who were trying to illegally resign from service," the statement said.

They were detained at their places of residence.

The 14 detainees were served a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

P. 3, Art. 28, p. 1 Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy);

P. 2, Art. 28, p. 3 Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

P. 4 of Art. 409 (evasion from military service by self-mutilation or other means committed under martial law).

They face up to 10 years in prison.

