Criminal group was exposed in Kharkiv, which "de-registered" evaders from military records for money - SSU. PHOTOS

In the Kharkiv region, the SSU dismantled another corruption scheme to evade mobilization. The head of one of the inter-district medical and social expert commissions of the regional center was involved in organizing the scheme. Thirteen people were detained.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press center.

Kharkiv: SSU exposes 13-member criminal group: MSEC officials and their accomplices "de-register" evaders from military registration for money

The head of the MSEC helped evaders avoid conscription based on fictitious disability certificates for money. For this purpose, he involved 12 other accomplices who acted as part of a criminal group. They included his subordinates, as well as heads of various medical institutions in the region and civilian intermediaries.

"Initially, the defendants produced fictitious documents about the alleged presence of diseases that are the basis for disability. To do this, they falsified all medical documentation regarding their client's 'medical history', including his stay in the hospital," the case file says.

Then the organizer of the fraud ensured the preparation of a fictitious decision of the medical and social expert commission on the assignment of a disability group. The cost of such "services" ranged from USD 2 to 5 thousand. The amount depended on the urgency of the "order". The defendants used their own connections to find potential clients.

It was established that due to the criminal actions of the group members, more than 400 people of conscription age were able to illegally avoid mobilization. As a result of complex measures, SBU officers detained the organizer and his accomplices. At the same time, almost 90 searches were conducted at the places of work and residence of the members of the criminal group and in their cars.

During the investigation, a large number of recruitment files, draft records, mobile phones, and computer equipment with evidence of illegal activity were seized.

Also, money for more than USD 500 thousand, almost EUR 80 thousand, more than UAH 1 million, and even Russian rubles, which were probably obtained by criminal means, were found.

SBU investigators have now served the organizer of the criminal group and 12 of his accomplices a notice of charges under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 2, Art. 28, Art. 114-1, para. 1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU committed by prior conspiracy of a group of persons);

p. 3, part 4 of Art. 358 (forgery of documents, use of forged documents committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The detainees are in custody. They face up to 8 years in prison.

