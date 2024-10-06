At night and in morning, Russians shelled 4 districts in border region of Sumy region, in total, during day they struck 144 strikes on territory of the region. 5 people were injured. PHOTOS

Last night and in the morning, Russians fired 8 times at the border areas and settlements of Sumy region.

This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, 10 explosions were recorded. The Khotyn, Miropil, Bilopil, and Velykopysarivska communities were shelled.

Velykopysarivka district: FPV drones were used (2 explosions).

Miropillia district: an FPV drone strike was recorded (1 explosion).

Bilopillia district: the enemy fired from mortars (3 explosions) and anti-aircraft guns (1 explosion).

Khotyn district: an explosive device was launched (3 explosions).

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed five enemy Shaheds in the sky over the Sumy region.

According to the police of the Sumy region, the enemy made 144 attacks on the territory of the Sumy region yesterday. A total of 31 settlements were shelled with various types of weapons.

As a result of the strikes, 5 civilians were injured. 2 apartment buildings, 6 households, 13 private residential buildings, a bus, a communication facility, a beauty salon, 2 garages, and a car were damaged.

