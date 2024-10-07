Consequences of enemy air strike on Kherson. PHOTOS

On the morning of 7 October, the Russian army carried out an air strike on one of the districts of Kherson.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Consequences of the attack on Kherson

As noted, the building of the educational institution was partially destroyed by the impact of guided aerial bombs and a fire broke out. The shock wave damaged a multi-storey residential building, trapping two people in one of the apartments.

"Despite the risk of repeated shelling and the work of enemy reconnaissance drones, firefighters extinguished the fire and unblocked the people from the apartment," the statement said.





















Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the occupiers had dropped 4 unmanned aerial vehicles on Kherson, injuring 17 people, including 2 children.