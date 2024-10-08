Oil depot in Feodosia burns for second day after Defense Forces strike. PHOTO

The oil depot in temporarily occupied Feodosia, which was hit by the Ukrainian Defence Forces on 7 October, has been on fire for two days.

The scale of the fire can be seen on satellite images provided by the Crimean Wind monitoring group, Censor.NET reports.

"The oil depot in Feodosia continues to burn, it's been two days," the statement said.

It is noted that on social media, locals report the evacuation of citizens from the private sector in the surrounding area, and also ask whether fuel has been "pumped out of petrol stations" located nearby.

On 8 October, the head of the Russian administration of the occupied city, Igor Tkachenko, said that 1,047 people in the Chornomorskaya embankment and Bliznye Komyshiv districts of Feodosia had been evacuated to temporary accommodation centres due to a fire at an oil depot.

As a reminder, on the night of 7 October, the Defence Forces successfully attacked the enemy's offshore oil terminal located in the temporarily occupied Feodosia of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Also in Feodosia, a Pantsir-S1 air defence system had been installed at the oil depot since autumn 2022, but it did not help repel the attack.