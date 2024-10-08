Ukrainian Air Defense destroyed 180 Russian aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles in week. INFOGRAPHICS

Over the past week, the Air Defence units of the Land Forces destroyed 180 enemy aerial reconnaissance and attack vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk.

In particular, they were destroyed:

UAV Shahed-131/136 - 110 units;

UAV Orlan 10/30 - 5 units;

Zala UAV - 35 units;

Supercam UAV - 11 units;

Lancet UAV - 12 units;

UAV "Merlin" - 1 unit;

UAV "Molniya" - 5 units;

UAV "Eleron" - 1 unit.

Read more: Two "Kinzhals" were destroyed, third hit near Starokostiantyniv airfield. Ukraine’s Air At night 32 Shaheds were shot down, 37 more were lost locally - Air Force