Russian troops attack geriatric center in Kherson region: two wounded. PHOTO

On the night of 9 October, the occupiers attacked a geriatric centre in the Kherson region, injuring two medical workers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

According to the investigation, on 9 October, at around 02:00, Russian army soldiers fired artillery at Stepanivka in Kherson district.

They hit the territory of the geriatric centre. Two medical workers were wounded.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was initiated in the criminal proceedings on the violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As previously reported, the occupiers are remotely mining settlements in the Kherson region.