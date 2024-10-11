Lithuania receives first combat drones of its own production, 5 thousand of them will be transferred to Ukraine - Ministry of Defense. PHOTOS

The Lithuanian army received the first FPV combat drones manufactured by Lithuanian companies under a contract with the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence. Most of them will be transferred to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Lithuanian Defence Ministry, Censor.NET reports.

The ministry called the receipt of the first batch of Lithuanian-made combat drones a landmark event.

"We are purchasing more than 2,300 Lithuanian drones for our own armed forces, and we will also supply about 5,000 such drones to Ukraine, which will strengthen both our and Ukraine's defence," the ministry said.

In early August this year, drones from 5 Lithuanian manufacturers were successfully tested in Ukraine.

It was also reported earlier that this year Lithuania plans to allocate an additional €20 million to purchase various types of combat and reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles. The funds will also be used to train instructors and drone operators who will adopt the experience of Ukrainians.

