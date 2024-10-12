Ukraine under fire: enemy killed 5 civilians, 24 others wounded. PHOTO

During 11 October and at night on 12 October, Russian invaders attacked 9 regions of Ukraine. There are dead and wounded.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

Mykolaiv region

At night, the enemy attacked Snihurivska community with a Shahed 131/136 UAV. A fire broke out on the territory of a farm as a result of a UAV hit. In addition, as a result of the wreckage of a UAV shot down by air defence forces, dry grass caught fire in an open area outside the settlement. The fires were promptly extinguished.

Also, at 03:35 and 03:52, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubska community with FPV drones. There were no casualties.

Dnipropetrovsk region

At night and in the morning, the aggressor fired at the Nikopol district, said the head of the military administration Serhii Lysak. Heavy artillery was used to shell the district centre and the community of Myrovka. It was also noisy in Dnipro last night - the city's wall cladding and several windows of a high-rise building were damaged as a result of an enemy attack.

And also in the Pavlohrad district. A private house was destroyed there. There were no casualties everywhere.

Kherson region

The Russian military hit a medical facility, an administrative building, a cellular tower; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 15 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, outbuildings, warehouses and private cars.

Four people were injured as a result of Russian aggression.

Zaporizhzhia region

During the day, the occupiers struck 425 times in 11 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. There were 30 reports of the destruction of residential buildings and infrastructure.

On the night of 12 October 2024, the Russian army once again attacked Zaporizhzhia with KABs. The occupiers hit an infrastructure facility, the private sector, and the territory of an equestrian club. 4 people were injured, including an 11-year-old child.

Kharkiv region

During the day, the occupiers fired at Kharkiv, Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, Cherkaska Lozova, Kupiansk, Tymofiivka, Kozacha Lopan, Shyikivka, Kurylivka.

On the night of 12 October, at 01:30 in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi, a household building burned down as a result of shelling. An 82-year-old woman was injured. In the evening, a house and a partially destroyed building were burning as a result of shelling.

Two people were killed and eight others injured in the Kharkiv region over the past day as a result of Russian shelling.

Sumy region

Last night the enemy attacked Sumy several times. A rocket attack was carried out (1 explosion), as a result of which 1 civilian was wounded. Attacks by Geranium-2 strike UAVs were also recorded (5 explosions). According to preliminary information, there were no casualties, but there were injuries and damage to residential and other buildings.

In total, at night and in the morning, Russians fired 18 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 40 explosions were recorded.

Donetsk region

In just 24 hours, Russians fired 21 times at settlements in the Donetsk region, killing 3 residents: 2 in Epiphany and 1 in Ivanopillya. Another 8 people in the region were injured over the day.

Police recorded 2,949 hostile attacks along the frontline and in the residential sector.

The towns of Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk, Kurakhove, Myrnohrad, Chasiv Yar, the villages of Velyka Novosilka and Nelipivka in Toretsk community, the villages of Bohoyavlenka, Ivanopillia, Nelipivka in Kostyantynivka community, Piskunivka, Pleshchiivka, and Yasna Poliana were under fire.

30 civilian objects were damaged, including 20 residential buildings.

Luhansk region

Focusing its attack efforts on the Liman direction, the enemy tried to advance in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Balka Zhuravka, and Bilohorivka.

The area near each settlement is under constant fire from Russian artillery. The invaders used a multiple rocket launcher system to hit Balka Zhuravtsi. They used 46 drones in the direction of the village.

Chernihiv region

Over the course of 11 October, the Russian army fired 22 times at the territory of Chernihiv region, the OC 'South' reported. A total of 68 explosions were recorded. The enemy attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi, Chernihiv, and Koryukiv districts with artillery, mortars, drones and FPV.

The occupiers were shooting in the direction:

villages of Leonivka, Hremiachka, Karpovychi (three times), Yanzhulivka, Mykolaivka (twice), and Prohres (twice) of the Semenivka community,

the villages of Kliusy and Huta-Studenetska (twice) of the Snovska community,

villages of Hremiach (6 times), Buchky, and Mykhalchyna Sloboda of the Novhorod-Siverska community,

Senkivka village of the Horodnianska community.

There were no reports of casualties among the local population or damage to civilian infrastructure.

