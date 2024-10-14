Reports of mass bomb threats: 60% of institutions have been checked, information is not confirmed - National Police. PHOTOS

The police reported that reports of mass bomb threats in a number of regions of Ukraine were checked.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to information from the National Police of Ukraine.

According to the National Police, as of 7:30 p.m., police units had checked 60% of the establishments that had received reports of bomb threats, all of which were not confirmed.

The inspection of other facilities is currently ongoing.

The police also reminded that since 12:40 a.m. today, all regions of the country have been receiving anonymous letters about bomb threats to the email addresses of state authorities, local governments and other facilities

It is noted that they are currently still being recorded by the National Police, so it is too early to talk about the number of these reports. Of those that have been received, half have already been checked, all of them turned out to be false.

Fake reports of events that require resources to respond to have been occurring regularly for almost three years. Among the goals of the hybrid war waged against Ukraine by the Russian enemy are mass panic and exhaustion of the system of state and law enforcement agencies, distraction of police work by reporting on mining of critical infrastructure, educational institutions, and government facilities," the National Police said.





The police also urged citizens to be careful and to leave the building immediately if they receive information about bomb threat.

"We remind you that knowingly false reports of a threat to the safety of citizens are punishable by up to eight years in prison (Article 259 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the National Police added.





As Censor.NET previously reported, on Monday, 14 October, anonymous reports of bomb threats of buildings were received in several regions of Ukraine, including courts, educational institutions, service centres, city and regional councils, etc.