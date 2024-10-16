For $15 thousand bribe, they promised to solve land issue: community head and deputy were exposed in Rivne region. PHOTO

Under the procedural supervision of the Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office, the head of the community of Varash district and a deputy of one of the city councils were served with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

What did the investigation find?

According to the investigation, the head of the community promised the director of the agricultural enterprise not to initiate at the local council session the issue of terminating the lease agreements for land plots for commercial agricultural production used by the company. For this, the official asked for USD 5,000.

The director of the company gave another USD 10,000 to a deputy of one of the city councils to "solve" the same issue with the community members.

"The head of the community is charged with completed attempted bribery and incitement to give bribery for influencing the decision-making of a person authorised to perform local government functions, and the deputy of the city council is charged with receiving bribery for influencing persons authorised to perform local government functions," the statement said.

Precautionary measures for suspects

Pre-trial restraints have been imposed on the suspects. The deputy was placed under round-the-clock house arrest, and the head of the community was held in custody with the right to be released on bail in the amount of UAH 205,904. In addition, the court ruled that the head of the community was removed from office.

