Sappers of SES seized remnants of X-55 missile in Kyiv region. PHOTO

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Mobile Rescue Centre for Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, sappers of the SES Mobile Rescue Centre of Rapid Response removed the safe remnants of an X-55 cruise missile.

As noted, a large suspicious object was found by residents of one of the settlements and they called for help.

"If you see a suspicious object: stop, do not touch it, call 101," the SES appealed to citizens.