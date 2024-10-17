ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8116 visitors online
News Photo
2 925 2

Sappers of SES seized remnants of X-55 missile in Kyiv region. PHOTO

На Київщині вилучили залишки ракети X-55

In Kyiv region, the State Emergency Service sappers removed the safe remains of an X-55 cruise missile.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Mobile Rescue Centre for Rapid Response of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

In the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region, sappers of the SES Mobile Rescue Centre of Rapid Response removed the safe remnants of an X-55 cruise missile.

As noted, a large suspicious object was found by residents of one of the settlements and they called for help.

See more: Debris fell in 4 districts of Kyiv region: houses and warehouse are damaged. PHOTO

На Київщині вилучили залишки ракети X-55

"If you see a suspicious object: stop, do not touch it, call 101," the SES appealed to citizens.

Author: 

Kyyivska region (657) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (795) sapper (65)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 