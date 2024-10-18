EOD specialists neutralize warhead of downed enemy UAV "Geranium-2" in Sumy region. PHOTOS

The mobile group of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team of the National Police in the Sumy region neutralised the warhead of another Russian attack UAV shot down by the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

This was reported by the communication department of the Sumy regional police, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, on 17 October, the police received a report that citizens had found a downed enemy drone in a field. A mobile group of employees of the Department of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team was sent to the specified coordinates.

After inspecting the damaged UAV, police bomb squad defused its warhead and took the explosives to a safe place for destruction.