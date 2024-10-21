ENG
Russian airstrike on Kharkiv: number of casualties rises to 13. PHOTOS

A Russian air strike on Kharkiv on the evening of 20 October injured at least 13 people.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region.

Yesterday at around 10:00 p.m., residential areas and civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv came under attack from enemy guided aerial bombs.

It is noted that the explosions damaged power lines, apartment buildings, garages, petrol stations, private households and cars.

Two minor fires broke out, which were promptly extinguished by rescuers.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service worked at the site and helped 10 people.

