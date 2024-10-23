Russians attacked Cherkasy region with "Shaheds": bus station building was damaged. PHOTOS
During the night, Russian occupants attacked the Cherkasy region with attack UAVs. There were hits.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Ihor Taburets, Censor.NET reports.
Air defense forces, mobile firing groups, and electronic warfare countermeasures destroyed 6 Russian attack UAVs. However, there are hits
Cherkasy district
The occupiers targeted infrastructure facilities. The building of a completely civilian bus station in the regional center was damaged. Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire. The administrative building of a private company and cars were also damaged.
Zolotonosha district
Fragments of Russian hardware ruined the roof of a private household.
Uman district
UAV debris destroyed a private garage and several cars. The inspection of the area is ongoing.
