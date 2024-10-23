He sold non-existent EWs and drones: Man defrauded servicemen and their relatives of UAH 280 thousand in Kyiv, - prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS

The Dniprovskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv has sent to court an indictment charging a 26-year-old Kyiv resident with fraud for selling non-existent thermal imagers, electronic warfare systems and drones to military personnel and volunteers via the Internet.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET informs.

According to the investigation, the man found ads on social media by the wives of military personnel, volunteers, and the military themselves, who were looking for where to buy thermal imagers, electronic warfare systems, drones, first aid kits, turnstiles and other military equipment.

The man said that he was doing volunteer work and could help buy all these things. He accepted prepayments for the goods on his bank card.

See more: Two fraudsters selling non-existent cars to the military - two fraudsters will be tried in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

After receiving the money, the man would create a consignment note through his personal account in the mail application and send it to the buyers to confirm that he had actually sent something.

Instead of the ordered goods, he cynically put soft toys, plastic cups, matches, and empty boxes in the parcels, the prosecutor's office writes.

After sending such a parcel, the pseudo-volunteer stopped contacting the buyers.

See more: Military and volunteers were defrauded of UAH 46 million: Criminal group operating in Moldova and Ukraine was exposed. PHOTOS

In addition, posing as a serviceman who was allegedly in a combat zone, the defendant collected money to repair the car.

During the pre-trial investigation, 23 victims of the defendant's fraudulent actions were identified, and they suffered material damage worth UAH 280 thousand.





The sanction of the articles provides for a fine of three thousand to four thousand tax-free minimum incomes, or correctional labour for a term of one to two years, or restraint of liberty for a term of up to five years, or imprisonment for a term of up to three years.

See more: He defrauded mother of fallen serviceman of UAH 1 million: Fraudster was exposed in Kirovohrad region. PHOTOS