Erdogan arrives at BRICS summit in Russia. PHOTO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrives in Kazan, Russia, to take part in the BRICS summit.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to TRT Haber.

It is noted that Erdogan will also hold bilateral meetings with the participating heads of state and government during his two-day visit.

"Erdogan will take part in a joint photo with the leaders of the BRICS member states and invited countries. He will meet with some heads of state and government on the sidelines of the summit. Vladimir Putin, the leader of host Russia, is expected to be among them," the statement said.

During the meetings, the Turkish President will also discuss steps to be taken to strengthen bilateral relations with both the BRICS and the member states.

The BRICS summit began in Kazan on 22 October 2024.

The BRICS summit in Kazan is attended by 22 leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva cancelled his trip due to a head injury he suffered shortly before the summit.