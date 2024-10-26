Drone wreckage crashes in 7 districts of Kyiv region, damages lyceum building. PHOTOS

The aftermath of the Russian air attack continues in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

He reminded that a woman born in 1968 died as a result of the attack. She was wounded in the abdomen as a result of falling enemy shell fragments.

In addition, a 13-year-old boy sustained minor injuries. All necessary assistance was provided on the spot.

According to the RMA, the wreckage of downed enemy targets was recorded in all 7 districts of the region.

Consequences of enemy shelling

Damage was recorded to 24 private houses, a dormitory, and a hostel, 4 shops, and 4 cars. In particular, windows, doors, roofs, and facades were damaged.

In addition, a lyceum building in one of the settlements was damaged - windows were smashed, the facade was cut, and a school bus that was near the institution was damaged.

A power line was also damaged, and grass flooring caught fire in 2 districts. All fires have been extinguished.

Operational services continue to record the consequences. People are being provided with the necessary assistance. The international GEM Foundation is involved in replacing windows in damaged buildings.

As Censor.NET has reported, a woman was killed in a night attack in the Kyiv region, a child was wounded and another injured.

As reported the day before, Russian troops launched Shahed attack UAVs at Kyiv, and an air alert was declared in the city and region.

Censor.NET also noted that in Kyiv, an enemy "shahed" hit a residential building, killing a child and injuring five others. It was also noted that explosions were heard in Kyiv and the Kyiv region, and air defence forces were operating.