ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4050 visitors online
News Photo
1 835 1

Emergency and rescue work completed at site of Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

As of 8.20 a.m. on 29 October 2024, rescuers have completed emergency rescue operations after a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

"Kryvyi Rih: rescue operations after a missile strike are over. One person was killed and 14 injured. Rescuers rescued 5 people and extinguished a fire over an area of 500 square metres. More than 10 houses were damaged and 12 garages were destroyed. Psychologists were working at the scene," the statement said.

Read more: Occupiers attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles, 12 people injured, 1 man died. PHOTOS

наслідки удару по Кривому Рогу
наслідки удару по Кривому Рогу
наслідки удару по Кривому Рогу
наслідки удару по Кривому Рогу

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a 39-year-old man died as a result of a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 28 October. 14 people were injured, and 5 more residents were rescued by emergency workers.

Author: 

Kryvyy Rih (414) shoot out (14824) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (889)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 