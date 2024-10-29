Emergency and rescue work completed at site of Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih. PHOTOS

As of 8.20 a.m. on 29 October 2024, rescuers have completed emergency rescue operations after a Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

"Kryvyi Rih: rescue operations after a missile strike are over. One person was killed and 14 injured. Rescuers rescued 5 people and extinguished a fire over an area of 500 square metres. More than 10 houses were damaged and 12 garages were destroyed. Psychologists were working at the scene," the statement said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a 39-year-old man died as a result of a Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih on the evening of 28 October. 14 people were injured, and 5 more residents were rescued by emergency workers.