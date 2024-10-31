Corruption in the Odesa Regional MSEC: Organising doctor sent to custody for 2 months. PHOTO

The court imposed a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for two months on the doctor who organised the scheme to establish fictitious disability for conscripts in the Odesa Regional MSEC.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SBI press service.

It is noted that the suspect has the opportunity to post bail in the amount of UAH 10 million.

As a reminder, on 28 October 2024, the SBI detained a doctor of the "Odesa Regional Clinical Hospital" who engaged 12 doctors from different institutions of the city and officials of the "Odesa Regional Centre for Medical and Social Expertise" and provided "paid services" to avoid mobilisation.

What was the criminal scheme?

The doctors made up diagnoses for healthy men and produced the necessary medical documentation to confirm the "medical history", even taking MRI scans. Later, the conscripts, with a package of ready-made documents, went to the MSEC, where they were met by "trained" members of the commission to be assigned a disability group.

The cost of services ranged from USD 6 to 12 thousand, depending on the complexity of the diagnosis and the required disability group.

The organising doctor was then served a notice of suspicion of receiving an unlawful benefit by an official (Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of serving suspicion notices to other participants in the scheme is being resolved.

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 10 years.

