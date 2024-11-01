Day in Donetsk region: Russian Federation shelled region 15 times, 2 people were injured. PHOTOS

On 31 October, Russians shelled the Donetsk region 15 times, injuring 2 people.

Pokrovske district

1 person was wounded in Kurakhove, 7 houses were damaged in Dachne, and 3 more in Uspenivka.

Kramatorsk district

Russians shelled an industrial area in Kramatorsk. In Sloviansk, 10 buildings were damaged. One facility was damaged in Romanivka, Illinivsk community.

Enemy advances in Donetsk region near Novoukrainka, Bohoiavlenka, Maksymilianivka, Pobeda, Kostiantynivka and Novodmytrivka - DeepState

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 3 houses were damaged, in Dronivka a person was injured and a house was damaged. In the Chasiv Yar district, 2 multi-story buildings and an industrial building were damaged.

During the day, Russian occupants fired 15 times at the Donetsk region. 247 people, including 16 children, were evacuated from the front line.

On 31 October, Russians wounded 2 residents of the Donetsk region: in Kurakhove and Dronivka.

Russian occupiers remain in eastern outskirts of Toretsk, Donetsk region. Ukrainian defence forces have stabilised contact line, - OTG "Luhansk"






