Occupiers shelled Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih district with artillery, drones and Grad MLRS: House and power lines damaged. PHOTO

During the day on 1 November, the Russian military attacked the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"After the night's lull, the Russian army has been attacking the Nikopol district since the morning. Nikopol, Myrove, Pokrov and Marhanets communities were under enemy attack," the statement said.

As noted, the occupiers used kamikaze drones, Grad multiple rocket launchers and heavy artillery to attack. A private house, an outbuilding and a power line were damaged.

In addition, the aggressor fired a drone at the Zelenodolsk community in Kryvyi Rih.

It is reported that there were no casualties in both districts.

