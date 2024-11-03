Consequences of "Shahed" attack on Kyiv region. PHOTOS

Rescuers eliminated the consequences of an enemy drone attack in the Kyiv region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

Last night and in the morning, firefighters were called eight times to extinguish fires caused by falling debris.

A car caught fire in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka. The fire has been extinguished.

In the village of Zdorivka, Obukhiv district, a fire was extinguished in a two-storey residential building with an area of 100 sq m.

In the village of Nyzhcha Dubechnya, rescuers extinguished a fire on the roof of an outbuilding.

Forest litter fires were also extinguished in Vyshgorod, Obukhiv and Fastiv districts.











