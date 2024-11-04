ENG
Fire broke out at night in one of Kyiv’s hospitals, 37 people rescued - SES. VIDEO+PHOTOS

At night, a fire broke out in a hospital in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district.

This was reported by the press service of the State Emergency Service, Censor.NET reports.

"The fire started yesterday at 23:54 on Zahorivska Street. The fire broke out on the 4th floor in one of the of the hospital's service premises. The fire was extinguished over an area of 20 square metres," the statement said.

They managed to rescue 37 people, no one was injured. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

