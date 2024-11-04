18 patients are partially or completely blind: 4 ophthalmologists to be tried in Ternopil region. PHOTOS

Three doctors and the head of the ophthalmology department of a district hospital will be tried in Ternopil region for partially or completely blinded 18 patients.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"The head of the ophthalmology department of one of the district hospitals sold to patients a medicine that was banned for use in Ukraine and was not intended for treatment in ophthalmology practice.

Three doctors of this medical institution injected the banned medicine into patients from March 2022 to February 2023 on the instructions of the head of the department. Each of them unlawfully received from patients from UAH 8 to 34 thousand, demanding this money for the injecting of the medicine," the statement said.

Thus, 18 patients suffered as a result of the "treatment", 15 of whom lost sight in one eye and 3 in both eyes. Due to complications of the disease after injecting of the medicine, 7 patients underwent eye removal surgery.

The doctors are charged with improper performance of professional duties, which led to serious consequences for patients, obtaining undue advantage and negligence (Article 140(1), Article 368-4(4), Article 367(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

