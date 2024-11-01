They extorted $5000 from combat veteran for establishing his disability at MSEC: Doctor and serviceman exposed in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A doctor of a Kyiv medical institution, together with her accomplice, a serviceman, extorted illegal benefits from a veteran combatant who was enrolled in the reserve due to injuries at the front, including in Bakhmut.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the National Police.

Corruption scheme exposed

"Having corrupt ties in one of the MSECs, the defendants demanded $5,000 for "assistance" in obtaining a disability group III with further assignment of a disability group II, with their "assistance", law enforcement officers said.

The man turned to the police for help.

Read more: Case of Holosiivskyi DTCR: Various measures of restraint imposed on six defendants - SBI

On 30 October, the police detained both defendants after they received an undue benefit in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. Investigators served the doctor and her accomplice a notice of suspicion under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 368 (extortion and receipt of undue advantage) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Searches and suspicions of the defendants

During the searches of the detainees' residences and the location of one of the medical and social examination centres, police seized money in foreign and national currency totalling over UAH 3,800,000, 68 seals and stamps of doctors, hospitals and district TCRs, temporary IDs of persons liable for military service, and also medical documentation.





The doctor and her accomplice, a serviceman who was wanted for unauthorised departure from the military unit, were served with a notice of suspicion.

The issue of preventive measures is being decided.

See more: In Odesa, doctor, together with officials of MSEC, earned money on establishing fictitious disability for servicemen: more than $80 thousand in cash was seized. PHOTOS



