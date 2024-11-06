Russians attacked hospital in Bilozerka and set fire to Kherson district: Four people were injured, one man is in serious condition. PHOTOS

Russian troops strike at Bilozerka and Kherson community, causing casualties

A blow to Belozerka

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the occupation forces attacked the hospital in Bilozerka at night. As a result of two "arrivals", windows in one of the buildings and the technical room were smashed, the kitchen and offices were damaged. There was no information about the victims.





Attacks on the Kherson community

Today, Russian troops continue to shell the Kherson community, the JAC said.



Thus, at about 11:00, the occupiers struck a residential building in Zelenivka, injuring two people. A 54-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were diagnosed with explosive injuries and contusion. The local resident was hospitalised, while the woman was treated by an ambulance crew on the spot.



In addition, a 68-year-old man was taken to hospital in serious condition after a Russian drone strike on Kherson caused explosive trauma, injuries to his eye, shoulder and leg.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., Russians attacked Antonivka. As a result of the enemy shelling, a 55-year-old man sustained an explosive injury and contusion. He is currently in hospital.

In his turn, Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson MVA , said that Russian terrorists struck Zelenivka from the temporarily occupied left bank. The couple who were in the house were injured.



He also showed the consequences of the morning attack on Zelenivka.







