Shaheds’ attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in six districts, two injured (updated). PHOTOS

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Kyiv, debris was seen falling in five districts of the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhii Popko.

In Holosiivskyi district, the fragments of a drone damaged an apartment in a residential building. One person sought medical assistance. A fire also broke out on the territory of garages and a nearby service station on a total area of 200 square metres, the fire was extinguished. 4 cars were damaged. There were no casualties.

A fire broke out in a restaurant on the 33rd floor of a residential building in the Pechersk district, with an area of 50 sq m, partial destruction of the building structures of the 34th technical floor. The fire has been extinguished. There were no casualties.

A fire broke out in a 600 sq m warehouse building on the territory of an enterprise in Solomianskyi district. One person was injured.

Debris also fell on the territory of the medical centre. A fire broke out over an area of 20 square metres. The fire has been extinguished. Information about the victims is being clarified. Debris fell on a non-residential building. A fire also broke out there and was quickly extinguished. There were no casualties.

A residential building caught fire in the Podilskyi district. Details are being clarified.

In Obolon district, a fire broke out on the roof of a 6-storey business centre building over an area of 10 sq m. There were no preliminary reports of casualties.

Later, Popko said that the consequences of the Russian drone attack had already been recorded in six districts of Kyiv.

Two people were injured.


























