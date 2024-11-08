They traded hard drugs in different countries of world: SSU detains heads of international drug syndicate in Ukraine. PHOTOS

The SSU and the National Police neutralised an international criminal organisation involved in the manufacture, smuggling and sale of drugs in Ukraine and abroad.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, special operations were conducted in seven regions of Ukraine, as a result of which 17 members of the group were uncovered. At the same time, two drug laboratories were liquidated, which produced more than 100 kg of drugs per month, including particularly dangerous psychotropic substances such as PVP and mephedrone.

As noted, the criminals sold the "goods" in Ukraine, and under the guise of children's toys and food, transported them in bulk to Europe and the South Caucasus. At the same time, having extensive contacts with foreign drug mafias, the offenders set up supplies of LSD, cocaine, MDMA, cannabis and other drugs to Ukraine, which they sold through specially created telegram channels. One of them was one of the "five" most popular online drug stores in different regions of our country.

The organiser of the drug syndicate is reported to be a former resident of Odesa region, who involved dozens of citizens in Ukraine and abroad in the illegal business.





During the searches, almost 40 kg of drugs and psychotropics, as well as almost 1000 liters of precursors, hashish oil and marijuana extract were seized from the detainees. The value of the seized drugs at black market prices reaches UAH 20 million. The law enforcement also found packaging devices, mobile phones, computer equipment, notebooks and other evidence of criminal activity.

The defendants were served a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Art. 1, 2 of Art. 255 (creation, management of a criminal community or criminal organisation, as well as participation in it); Part 3 of Art. 305 (smuggling of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogues or precursors or counterfeit medicines); Part 3 of Art. 307 (illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances); Art. 317 (organisation or maintenance of places for illegal use, production or manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues).

The SBU added that they face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

















