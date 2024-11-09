Enemy shells Torske in Donetsk region: there was fire. PHOTOS
Yesterday, on November 8, 2024, the enemy attacked the village of Torske of the Druzhkivka territorial community in the Donetsk region.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.
As noted, as a result of an enemy strike, agricultural machinery and a hangar caught fire on the territory of a local enterprise.
Rescuers from the 45th State Fire and Rescue Unit arrived at the scene and completely extinguished the fire over an area of 450 square meters in two hours.
