Russian attack on deployment of policemen in Kharkiv on November 1: wounded police major Oleksandr Kovtun died in hospital. PHOTO

Police Major Oleksandr Kovtun died in hospital as a result of an injury sustained during the Russian shelling of Kharkiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, as a result of a missile strike on 1 November, the police officer received numerous shrapnel wounds. On that day, 36 police officers were injured, and our colleague, police colonel Andriy Matvienko, died at the scene of the attack.

What is known about the victim of hostile shelling

Oleksandr was taken to hospital in serious condition. For more than a week, doctors fought for his life.

The policeman will be 44 years old forever. He is survived by his wife, a 20-year-old daughter and an 18-year-old son.

As reported, on Friday, 1 November, Russian invaders launched a targeted missile attack on the police station in the center of Kharkiv. One police officer was killed and 40 wounded.