Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih: fire extinguished, people may be under rubble. PHOTO

An emergency rescue operation is underway at the site of an enemy shelling of a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region. The fire has been extinguished. The rubble is being cleared.

This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih City Military Administration Oleksandr Vilkul on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there are currently 12 victims, including two children - 11 and 10 years old. The 11-year-old boy is in hospital, and the 10-year-old girl is outpatient.

"In total, there are 4 people in the hospital, their condition is moderate. Unfortunately, we can already see visually that there will be casualties. We will provide information after the rubble is cleared," he said.

Damage as a result of shelling

According to Vilkul, more than 40 apartment buildings were damaged. People are being provided with assistance. The headquarters will be open until 20:00 today. Tomorrow - from 08:00 to 20:00.

"Residents of the destroyed entrances need to write an application for urgent financial assistance from the city, each of which is 40,000 UAH. We will provide assistance with resettlement. An instrumental examination of the house will be carried out. If the experts decide that it is impossible to restore it (which is likely to happen), the city will pay money to buy new apartments under the city programme," he explained.

