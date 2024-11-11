ENG
News Photo
Sappers destroyed enemy FAB-250 bomb in Kharkiv region - SES. PHOTOS

In the Kharkiv region, SES sappers destroyed a Russian FAB-250 bomb.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

Parts of the munition were found by local residents in a forest near a village in the Kharkiv region.

знищення ворожого ФАБ

The SES pyrotechnics defused and destroyed the FAB-250 high-explosive aerial bomb.

знищення ворожого ФАБ

The SES urged citizens to be careful if they find a suspicious object, not to approach it and to report it to the emergency services.

Kharkivshchyna (1976) elimination (4985) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (758) FAB (17)
