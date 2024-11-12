Umerov on contract with ICEYE: our soldiers will have detailed photos of battlefield from SAR satellites

The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has signed a strategically important contract with ICEYE, a leader in the field of SAR satellites.

This was reported on Facebook by the Minister of Defence of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET informs.

"We are expanding our intelligence capabilities through cooperation with international partners. Thanks to this contract, our military will have access to high-precision satellite imagery with full coverage of the combat zone. The command will be able to independently identify priority observation areas and quickly receive up-to-date data through the ICEYE satellite system," the minister explained.

According to Mr Umerov, the deal was made possible thanks to the support of the German government and Rheinmetall, which was a party to the contract.

"I am grateful to our partners for their support and trust. By introducing advanced space reconnaissance technologies, we create a technological advantage that increases combat capability and protects our military," he concludes.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that since the beginning of October this year, Ukraine has started receiving new satellite images taken by SAR ICEYE satellites in cooperation with Rheinmetall.