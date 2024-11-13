5 Ukrainians returned from occupied territories - Lubinets. PHOTOS

Five Ukrainians who were in occupation were returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

These are people aged 18 to 89.

"The greatest concern was the health condition of two women aged 68 and 89, who needed immediate treatment, which is impossible in the occupation. They are currently in medical institutions under the care of doctors who provide all the necessary assistance. The 18-year-old girl was provided with humanitarian aid, the man was helped with the restoration of documents, and the 55-year-old woman was helped with housing," the ombudsman said.

