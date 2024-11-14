SBI exposes Kyiv law enforcement officer who smuggled evaders to Hungary for USD 10,000. PHOTO

SBI officers exposed a law enforcement officer from Kyiv who helped men liable for military service to illegally cross the border with Hungary for $10,000.

How did the suspect act?

The defendant used social media to find clients who wanted to illegally travel to Europe and offered them assistance in "resolving the issue" for USD 10,000.

In particular, two Kyiv residents of military age were ordered by the law enforcement officer to leave packages with money in a certain place in Kyiv among garbage containers. Later, he met them in a car in another location and drove them to Mukachevo, where he called a taxi and explained to the driver how to take the men to the outskirts of a village near the border with Hungary.

From this village, the boys, following the instructions of a law enforcement officer, set off on foot towards the border. However, border guards detained them and drew up reports on an attempt to illegally cross the border.

What will be the punishment?

The law enforcement officer was served a notice of suspicion of illegal transfer of persons across the state border by prior conspiracy (Part 3 Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 9 years.

At the request of the SBI, the court imposed on him a custodial measure of restraint with the possibility of bail. During the searches of the suspect's car, the SBI found cover number plates.

The investigation is ongoing, other possible participants in the criminal scheme and facts of illegal activity are being identified.

