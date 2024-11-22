He worked for the FSB and adjusted strikes on Mykolaiv: Employee of oblteploenergo detained, - SSU. PHOTO

Another FSB informant was detained in Mykolaiv, who was preparing coordinates for a new series of Russian missile and drone strikes on the city.

As noted, the enemy agent was a 43-year-old technician of the local oblteploenergo. He came to the attention of the aggressor through his pro-Russian comments in telegram channels. After being instructed by the FSB, the suspect began reconnaissance of the places where the Defence Forces personnel and military equipment were most heavily concentrated. To identify potential "targets", the man drove his car around the city and surrounding areas and secretly recorded objects where he believed Ukrainian defenders could be. The traitor also tried to "secretly" extract the information he needed from his colleagues and acquaintances under the guise of everyday conversations.

SSU cyber specialists exposed the FSB informant in advance, documented his crimes and detained him at his place of residence. At the same time, comprehensive measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defence Forces.

It is reported that during the searches, the detainee's mobile phone with a telegram channel installed, through which he "communicated" with the FSB, was seized.

The traitor was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement, movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine). He is currently in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

