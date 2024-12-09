Dutch fighter jets intercept Russian planes over Baltic Sea. PHOTO

For the first time, Dutch F-35 fighter jets detected and escorted three Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea from Estonia.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Dutch Ministry of Defence.

"Two Dutch F-35s made their first intercepts from Estonia last Friday. The Dutch military identified and escorted three Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea," the statement said.

It is noted that since the beginning of December, Dutch F-35s have been patrolling NATO airspace on the eastern border.

The so-called Quick Reaction Aircraft (QRA) system is part of this task. If necessary, two F-35s take to the air within minutes to intercept another aircraft. This happens, for example, when an unidentified aircraft approaches NATO airspace.

QRA was activated twice. During the first flight, two aircraft were identified: an AN-72 transport aircraft and a Su-24 reconnaissance aircraft. The next time it was an Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft.

Dutch F-35s escorted the aircraft over international waters to the border of NATO's area of responsibility.

That is why our people are here: to protect our shared airspace from Russian threats. As Friday's incident showed once again, Russian forces are active in a variety of ways near NATO airspace. Our Allies in the Baltic States welcome our efforts. I am proud of our people who have been able to demonstrate their value to our security right away," said Dutch Defence Minister Ruben Brekelmans.

